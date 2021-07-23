Accenture (NYSE:ACN) Sets New 12-Month High at $318.32

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $318.32 and last traded at $318.13, with a volume of 39479 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $314.26.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on Accenture from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.13.

The stock has a market cap of $201.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total transaction of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,975,133.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.46, for a total value of $170,500.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 172,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,598,960.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,123,144. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 6.4% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its position in Accenture by 3.2% during the first quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.6% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.4% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management grew its position in Accenture by 1.7% during the second quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 2,454 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 72.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

