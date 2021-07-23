Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBAU) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:ACBAU)’s share price fell 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. 111 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.51.

About Ace Global Business Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACBAU)

Ace Global Business Acquisition Limited focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

