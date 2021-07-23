AceD (ACED) Price Down 44.5% This Week

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. In the last week, AceD has traded down 44.5% against the US dollar. One AceD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. AceD has a market capitalization of $40,019.32 and approximately $10,362.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000049 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,987,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official message board is medium.com/@acedcoin

Buying and Selling AceD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

