ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,661,965 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,144 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.41% of ACI Worldwide worth $63,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACIW. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 9,665,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763,030 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,370,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,125,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,467,000 after acquiring an additional 685,208 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 20.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,201,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,777,000 after acquiring an additional 379,855 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in ACI Worldwide by 9.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,568,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,732,000 after acquiring an additional 228,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jeremy Wilmot sold 32,459 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $1,263,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,156 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.77, for a total value of $1,440,538.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,487,961.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 105,294 shares of company stock worth $4,086,375. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACIW stock opened at $34.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.00. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.55 and a 52 week high of $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.14.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $285.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.65 million. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 7.39%. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

