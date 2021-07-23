Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,650.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,393,722.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,286. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 2,606.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 31,719 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,441,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 5,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,574. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.84. The firm has a market cap of $820.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.60% and a negative net margin of 936.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

