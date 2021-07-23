Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 106.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ ACRS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,574. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.27 and a quick ratio of 9.27. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $30.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.06 and a beta of 0.60.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,730,695.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total transaction of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,650.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,856,286 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Vivo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $79,427,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 38,570 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 17,804 shares during the period. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

