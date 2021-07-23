Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Shares Gap Up to $15.61

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.61, but opened at $16.00. Aclaris Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 281 shares changing hands.

ACRS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.84.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,775.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neal Walker sold 33,260 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $719,746.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,265,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,384,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,138 shares of company stock worth $2,856,286. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 6,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 3,510 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $204,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $278,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

