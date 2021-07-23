ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

ACNB Co. (NASDAQ:ACNB) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

ACNB has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ACNB traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.09. 250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,166. ACNB has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $33.74. The company has a market capitalization of $244.94 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.21.

ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ACNB had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter.

In other ACNB news, Chairman Alan J. Stock bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.13 per share, with a total value of $281,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 38,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,481.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,132 shares of company stock worth $285,032. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

ACNB Company Profile

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs consisting of personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

