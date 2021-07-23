Actinium Reaches Market Capitalization of $852,444.75 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 23rd. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $852,444.75 and approximately $26,568.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0258 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000040 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000236 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 33,058,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

