Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) Shares Gap Down to $17.13

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $16.55. Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $16.54, with a volume of 141 shares.

In other Acumen Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Paul B. Manning bought 312,500 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Stalfort III bought 35,000 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers.

