ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Shares Up 4.1%

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)’s share price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.95 and last traded at $22.95. Approximately 6,746 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 544,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.05.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACVA. assumed coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Stephens began coverage on ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $69.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.47 million. Equities analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ACV Auctions news, insider Michael Waterman sold 94,086 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $2,233,601.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACVA. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 1st quarter worth about $38,071,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth approximately $3,639,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth approximately $15,103,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,344,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

