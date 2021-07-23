Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Trading Down 8.1%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. 1,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 48,368 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.68.

Several research firms have commented on ADAG. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of Adagene in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.57 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adagene from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.89.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.41.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADAG. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Adagene during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Adagene during the first quarter worth $814,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Adagene during the first quarter valued at $4,936,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adagene in the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adagene during the first quarter worth about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its lead product candidates include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb for cancer treatment; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors.

