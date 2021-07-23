Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adamis Pharmaceuticals Co. (NASDAQ:ADMP) will report ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Adamis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.04). Adamis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.15). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Adamis Pharmaceuticals.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

NASDAQ:ADMP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,927,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927,432. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's product candidates comprise Symjepi Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis; dry powder inhaler products consisting of fluticasone for the treatment of asthma; beclomethasone, a metered dose inhaler product for the asthma; and naloxone injection product candidates for the treatment of opioid overdose.

