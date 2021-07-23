adbank (ADB) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, adbank has traded down 2.6% against the dollar. One adbank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $263,441.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

adbank Coin Profile

adbank (ADB) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

adbank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire adbank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adbank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

