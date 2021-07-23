adbank Price Tops $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (ADB)

adbank (CURRENCY:ADB) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, adbank has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One adbank coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. adbank has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $269,844.00 worth of adbank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00049880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00015414 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.36 or 0.00878513 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005827 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000338 BTC.

adbank Profile

adbank is a coin. Its launch date was December 13th, 2017. adbank’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 870,499,861 coins. adbank’s official Twitter account is @adbanknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . adbank’s official website is adbank.network . The official message board for adbank is medium.com/adbank-blog . The Reddit community for adbank is /r/adbank

According to CryptoCompare, “Adbank is an online ad platform built on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will leverage the blockchain and AI technologies to remove the costly middlemen and also mitigate the $50 billion problems of ad fraud. By using the Adbank platform, publishers will be able to get paid for their content while charging advertisers less and creating a transparent ecosystem that benefits all key stakeholders in the industry. Existing ad platforms will be able to access anti-fraud AI tools through Adbank’s API, which will be powered with ADB tokens. “

Buying and Selling adbank

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as adbank directly using US dollars.

