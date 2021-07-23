Adelante Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Adelante Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,170,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,407 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.99% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $18,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROIC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Retail Opportunity Investments stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.36. The company had a trading volume of 19,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,373. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROIC shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

