Adelante Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 745,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 89,001 shares during the period. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $14,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marcel Verbaas sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $414,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 448,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,261,204.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $217,362.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,223,164.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,259 shares of company stock worth $1,274,205 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.71.

Shares of NYSE XHR traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.73. 785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,665. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.55 and a quick ratio of 6.55. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $7.56 and a one year high of $21.40.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $87.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.35 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 75.76% and a negative return on equity of 11.84%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

