Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $25.44 Million Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Adelante Capital Management LLC increased its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 672,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 13,970 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for 1.6% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of CubeSmart worth $25,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,910,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,209,000 after buying an additional 25,740 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 366.9% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 137,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 107,899 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 7,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

In related news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $978,484.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,987,217.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CUBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.91.

Shares of CubeSmart stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,478. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.91. The company has a market cap of $9.83 billion, a PE ratio of 55.15, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $27.13 and a 1-year high of $49.00.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Featured Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.