Adelante Capital Management LLC Has $96.15 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Adelante Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,516 shares during the period. Welltower accounts for 6.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.32% of Welltower worth $96,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in Welltower by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 41,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in Welltower by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Welltower by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

WELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Welltower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.30.

NYSE:WELL traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,853. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.69. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80. The company has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.91, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 3.89.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.58). Welltower had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.54%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.