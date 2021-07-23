Adelante Capital Management LLC Invests $14.94 Million in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 280,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,939,000. Ventas accounts for approximately 0.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Ventas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 106,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Shares of Ventas stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $59.91. 8,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,095,132. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $61.09. The firm has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.35.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 54.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $1,023,463.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,994,510.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ventas

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.