Adelante Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,103,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 84,007 shares during the quarter. Healthcare Trust of America makes up 1.9% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $30,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $634,903,000 after buying an additional 551,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,009,000 after buying an additional 1,885,295 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,118,000 after buying an additional 210,978 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,671,000 after buying an additional 97,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,472,000 after buying an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Healthcare Trust of America alerts:

Healthcare Trust of America stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.78. The company had a trading volume of 11,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,131. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.39 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Healthcare Trust of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

Healthcare Trust of America Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.