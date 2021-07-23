Adelante Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust comprises 1.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $16,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $613,939,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1,056.8% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,005,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after acquiring an additional 918,372 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $63,190,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,134,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 651,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,417,000 after purchasing an additional 355,415 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Federal Realty Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.64.

Shares of NYSE FRT traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.24. 673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 3.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.18.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.81%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

