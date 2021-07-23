Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 23,731 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 592,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,731 shares during the period. Camden Property Trust accounts for 4.1% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.61% of Camden Property Trust worth $65,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 647.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 36.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

NYSE CPT traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $146.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 655 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,153. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $85.74 and a twelve month high of $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 130.31, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.27.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.92). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

CPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.29.

In other news, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total value of $219,548.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,394,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,379 shares of company stock valued at $8,047,941 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.