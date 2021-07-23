Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 37,007 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Adelante Capital Management LLC reduced its position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 402,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,007 shares during the quarter. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $12,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 85.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 6,361 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 7.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 75,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. V3 Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1.0% in the first quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,218,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,303,000 after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 1,186.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the period. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE JBGS traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $34.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative net margin of 20.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

