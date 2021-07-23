Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 37,510 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Adelante Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,602,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,510 shares during the quarter. Prologis comprises 10.7% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned 0.22% of Prologis worth $169,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in Prologis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,641,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,998,000 after buying an additional 237,378 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $82,150,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 716,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,918,000 after buying an additional 218,014 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 112,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 11,626 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,772,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,924,000 after acquiring an additional 558,230 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet upgraded Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.31.

Prologis stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $126.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,607. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $93.77 billion, a PE ratio of 61.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $128.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $121.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

