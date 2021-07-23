Adelante Capital Management LLC Sells 64,320 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Adelante Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,320 shares during the period. Boston Properties accounts for about 2.2% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Boston Properties worth $34,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,232,440,000. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,753,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,393,000 after acquiring an additional 391,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,168,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $624,587,000 after acquiring an additional 35,196 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,548,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $359,361,000 after buying an additional 223,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $280,977,000 after buying an additional 37,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Boston Properties from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

BXP stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,245. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.69 and a 1 year high of $124.24. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 5.74% and a net margin of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $713.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is presently 62.32%.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $573,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $573,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $4,602,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,500 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

