Adelante Capital Management LLC Takes $23.58 Million Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Adelante Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 95,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $23,575,000. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.5% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Public Storage as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,643,000 after purchasing an additional 147,365 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,762,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $435,021,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $383,136,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Public Storage by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,561,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,646,000 after purchasing an additional 272,978 shares during the last quarter. 77.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.30.

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total value of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Public Storage stock traded up $2.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.98. The company had a trading volume of 990 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,445. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.00. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $315.93.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.27 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Public Storage will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

