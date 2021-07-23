Adelante Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA)

Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,725,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,597,000. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 1.05% of Playa Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $80,000. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $99,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 361.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 12,218 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. 6.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ PLYA traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.84. 2,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,830. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 178.21% and a negative return on equity of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLYA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

