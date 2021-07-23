Admiral Group (LON:ADM) Hits New 1-Year High at $3,334.00

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 3,334 ($43.56) and last traded at GBX 3,333 ($43.55), with a volume of 36316 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,308 ($43.22).

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 2,430 ($31.75) price target on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Admiral Group from GBX 2,676 ($34.96) to GBX 2,751 ($35.94) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,567 ($33.54).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.42, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 8,886.96. The company has a market cap of £9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47.

Admiral Group plc provides car insurance products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, India, and the United States. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments. It underwrites car, van, household, and travel insurance. The company operates conte.it, a car insurance website in Italy, as well as provides unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

