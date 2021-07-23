AdvanSix (ASIX) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th. Analysts expect AdvanSix to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $376.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.55 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, analysts expect AdvanSix to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AdvanSix stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.12. The company has a market capitalization of $800.86 million, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.81. AdvanSix has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday.

About AdvanSix

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

