AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,233,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.40% of AdvanSix worth $33,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ASIX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 101,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after acquiring an additional 11,161 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in AdvanSix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 448,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,508 shares during the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday.

ASIX stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $800.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.81.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.26. AdvanSix had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $376.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.55 million. Equities research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Company Profile

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.