Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.94. Advantage Energy shares last traded at C$4.93, with a volume of 336,947 shares.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAV. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.55.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$927.40 million and a P/E ratio of -51.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Insiders have sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 in the last three months.

About Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

