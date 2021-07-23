AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) Shares Up 0.6%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF (NYSEARCA:DWAW) shares shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.09. 14,399 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 18,996 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.77.

Featured Story: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM All Cap World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.