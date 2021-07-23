AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS) Trading Up 1%

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF (NYSEARCA:DWUS)’s share price were up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $37.94 and last traded at $37.92. Approximately 16,867 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 161% from the average daily volume of 6,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.56.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.60.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright FSM US Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.