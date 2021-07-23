Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Earns “Strong-Buy” Rating from Raymond James

Aecon Group (OTCMKTS:AEGXF)‘s stock had its “strong-buy” rating reiterated by Raymond James in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a C$26.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AEGXF. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Aecon Group from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS AEGXF traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.67. 700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $10.07 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

