Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 26.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Aecon Group from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.00 price target on shares of Aecon Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.83.

Shares of ARE stock traded up C$2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$20.56. 916,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 17.14. Aecon Group has a 12-month low of C$13.15 and a 12-month high of C$20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.17.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$971.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$933.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.25864 earnings per share for the current year.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

