Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant Sells 18,456 Shares

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Director Laura Oliphant sold 18,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $106,122.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AEHR traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,738. Aehr Test Systems has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $143.72 million, a P/E ratio of -66.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. Aehr Test Systems had a negative return on equity of 39.54% and a negative net margin of 12.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEHR. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aehr Test Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 9,003 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 57,131 shares during the period. 20.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Aehr Test Systems from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

