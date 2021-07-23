Aeon Market Capitalization Tops $8.46 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Aeon has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeon has a market cap of $8.46 million and $2,727.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001627 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $200.21 or 0.00609731 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000989 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000177 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeon’s official website is www.aeon.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

