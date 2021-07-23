Aeryus Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days (AER)

Aeryus (CURRENCY:AER) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Aeryus has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aeryus coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Aeryus has a total market capitalization of $24,112.56 and $1.00 worth of Aeryus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeryus alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00226339 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000188 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001232 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.15 or 0.00825953 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004799 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Aeryus Profile

Aeryus (CRYPTO:AER) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2018. Aeryus’ total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,292,955 coins. Aeryus’ official Twitter account is @Aeryus_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeryus’ official message board is medium.com/@h.lorenzo . Aeryus’ official website is aeryus.com

According to CryptoCompare, “AERYUS is a collection of blockchain tools and payment solutions that will enable mass adoption of cryptocurrency worldwide. AERYUS will provide payment solutions, block chain compliance, APIs, a block explorer, mind-bending machine learning and AI algorithms. Using the AERYUS platform, merchants and consumers can enjoy the benefits of the unique ability of cryptocurrencies to span across borders, facilitate financial transactions with ease and security all while providing the worldwide marketplace a piece of mind that has not existed in our current B2C, B2B and C2C financial systems. “

Buying and Selling Aeryus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeryus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeryus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeryus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aeryus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeryus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.