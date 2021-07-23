Aeternity 1-Day Volume Tops $5.06 Million (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Aeternity coin can now be purchased for $0.0893 or 0.00000278 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aeternity has a market cap of $30.43 million and $5.06 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 8,232.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00036371 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 28.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeternity Coin Profile

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 386,471,485 coins and its circulating supply is 340,650,542 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

