Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) shot up 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.91 and last traded at $6.91. 11,559 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,410,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.63.

AFMD has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.35 million, a P/E ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 2.70.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter worth $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter worth $76,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Affimed in the first quarter worth $86,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

