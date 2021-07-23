Afya (AFYA) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Afya (NASDAQ: AFYA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/22/2021 – Afya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

7/21/2021 – Afya was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $28.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $32.00.

7/21/2021 – Afya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

7/16/2021 – Afya was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

7/15/2021 – Afya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

7/2/2021 – Afya was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

6/14/2021 – Afya was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.24. 118,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,969. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.33. Afya Limited has a one year low of $18.48 and a one year high of $29.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.99.

Get Afya Limited alerts:

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.96 million. Afya had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 22.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Afya Limited will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AFYA. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Afya during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Afya during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,120,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Afya by 31.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 892,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,582,000 after purchasing an additional 215,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Afya by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,567,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,315,000 after purchasing an additional 207,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.