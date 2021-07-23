Agora (NASDAQ:API) Shares Gap Down to $33.10

Agora, Inc. (NASDAQ:API)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $29.20. Agora shares last traded at $26.76, with a volume of 25,603 shares.

API has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura started coverage on shares of Agora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Agora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Agora from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion and a PE ratio of -5.54.

Agora (NASDAQ:API) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $40.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 million. Agora had a negative net margin of 15.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.90%. Agora’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Agora, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Agora by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agora during the 1st quarter worth $372,000. 45.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agora Company Profile (NASDAQ:API)

Agora, Inc provides Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time video, voice, and messaging functionalities into applications. The company's enterprise-grade products include Real-Time Video, Real-Time Voice, Live Interactive Video and Audio Streaming, Real-Time Messaging, Real-Time Recording, Real-Time Streaming Acceleration, Agora Analytics, and various use case products that serves as building blocks for developers to embed the respective functions in applications.

