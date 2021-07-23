Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sets New 1-Year High at $74.72

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $74.72 and last traded at $74.67, with a volume of 6232 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.11.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ADC. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 37.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.217 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 378.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 238.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

