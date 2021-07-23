Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.54% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agrify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

Get Agrify alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AGFY opened at $18.31 on Friday. Agrify has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.59.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agrify will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at about $3,327,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agrify during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,964,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth approximately $2,213,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Read More: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.