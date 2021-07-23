AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 745,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of AgroFresh Solutions worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 72.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 56.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AgroFresh Solutions alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on AGFS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of AgroFresh Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $1.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.65. AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $3.09.

AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $38.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.55 million. AgroFresh Solutions had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 20.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AgroFresh Solutions Profile

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. The company operates through two segments, AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, pears, citrus, kiwifruit, avocados, bananas, and other crops.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS).

Receive News & Ratings for AgroFresh Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgroFresh Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.