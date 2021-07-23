Aidos Kuneen Reaches Market Capitalization of $23.14 Million (ADK)

Aidos Kuneen (CURRENCY:ADK) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One Aidos Kuneen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00002836 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aidos Kuneen has traded 24.4% higher against the US dollar. Aidos Kuneen has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and $1.01 million worth of Aidos Kuneen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,642.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,055.67 or 0.06297569 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.37 or 0.01358261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.48 or 0.00369100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.34 or 0.00135846 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.07 or 0.00609855 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00008521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.00379266 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00291745 BTC.

Aidos Kuneen Coin Profile

Aidos Kuneen (CRYPTO:ADK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the IMesh hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Aidos Kuneen’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins. Aidos Kuneen’s official Twitter account is @Aidos_kuneen and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aidos Kuneen’s official website is aidoskuneen.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Aidos Kuneen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the IMesh algorithm, an innovative new distributed ledger which is based on a DAG (directed acyclic graph), in which every transaction directly verifies two other transactions and therefore confirms that they are valid and conform to the protocol’s rules. Aidos team focuses on privacy, decentralization and scalability without blockchain and fees. “

