Aion Market Capitalization Reaches $53.19 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 23rd. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Aion has a total market capitalization of $53.19 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000335 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,167.27 or 0.99981959 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $391.81 or 0.01217807 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00354787 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.99 or 0.00422678 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006047 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00049996 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 493,706,275 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

