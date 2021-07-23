Air Canada (AC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (TSE: AC):
- 7/23/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/20/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/5/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/16/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of AC traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.02. 2,024,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,785. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.
Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks
Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.