Air Canada (AC) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Air Canada (TSE: AC):

7/23/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$33.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – Air Canada had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/14/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/5/2021 – Air Canada had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$33.00 price target on the stock.

6/16/2021 – Air Canada had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$30.00 to C$34.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of AC traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$25.02. 2,024,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,014,785. Air Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$14.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,410.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($2.66) by C($1.08). The firm had revenue of C$729.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$660.11 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Air Canada will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

