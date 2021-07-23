Air France-KLM (AFLYY) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS: AFLYY):
- 7/21/2021 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “AIR FRANCE-KLM is an airline company. The Company’s core business is passenger transport, cargo transport, and aircraft maintenance services. The Group is the world leader in terms of international passenger traffic; and its cargo activity (not including integrators) and is one of the world’s major maintenance service providers. The Group structure is simple: a holding company with two airline subsidiaries. Air France-KLM has established a set of clearly defined commitments to ensure that its strategy of profitable growth goes hand in hand with environmental quality and social progress. “
- 7/19/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Air France-KLM was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.
- 7/12/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/22/2021 – Air France-KLM was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.
Air France-KLM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.66. 58,138 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,699. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.62. Air France-KLM SA has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.28.
Air France-KLM (OTCMKTS:AFLYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($4.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Air France-KLM SA will post -6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.
